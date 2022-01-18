Former Fenerbahce and FC Porto coach Vitor Pereira is being considered by Everton as they open up their managerial search, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez and quickly zeroed in on former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez.

The Belgium FA though has rejected Everton’s approach for Martinez and the club have appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker as they open up their search to include other candidates.

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are of interest to Everton, while ex-Fenerbahce coach Pereira is now also under consideration.

The 53-year-old was last employed at Turkish side Fenerbahce, who he was managing for a second spell.

Pereira led Porto to two Portuguese league titles, while a spell in Greece at Olympiacos yielded one Greek Super League title and one Greek Cup.

The Portuguese tactician also led Shanghai SIPG to the Chinese Super League title in 2018.

Pereira would be able to take over the Everton job immediately due to currently being out of work.