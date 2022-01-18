1.FC Koln are yet to receive any enquiries from Leeds United over their midfielder Salih Ozcan, who was identified by The Athletic as a player that might be suitable for Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.

The Whites have been ravaged by injuries to host of key players this season and midfielder Adam Forshaw is among the latest names to be sidelined.

Forshaw has suffered a small hamstring injury and could be back in the squad this week, but Leeds are still missing the services of first team regular Kalvin Phillips.

Midfield is one area Leeds boss Bielsa has failed to bolster in previous transfer windows since earning promotion back into the Premier League and it has been claimed they have set aside around £15m to bolster that area.

The Athletic has been running the rule over several players that might be suitable in the Leeds midfield under Bielsa and Koln star Ozcan is among the names that have popped up.

However, according to German daily Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger, Koln have denied receiving any enquires from Leeds over a potential move for the 24-year-old.

Ozcan is currently contracted at the RheinEnergieStadion until the summer of 2023 and he is likely to be handed a contract extension.

Leeds are on the prowl for midfielders in the ongoing window and it remains to be seen whether they will actually put Ozcan on their transfer radar.