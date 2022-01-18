Newcastle United could return for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile in the summer if they do not sign him this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Badiashile is a highly rated young defensive talent and Newcastle have been looking at a move to bring him to the Premier League this month.

An injury suffered by Badiashile has complicated the situation, but it is not tipped to be a bar to a January switch if Newcastle want to sign him.

Agreeing a fee with Monaco is more challenging though and it is suggested that Newcastle could revisit a move for him in the summer.

Any swoop in the summer would likely be highly dependent upon which league Newcastle are in, with the club battling to survive in the Premier League this term.

Badiashile, 20, has made 20 appearances for Monaco so far this season.

Monaco have him secured on a contract at the Stade Louis II running through until the summer of 2024.

The highly rated defender has not yet been capped at senior level by France, but has represented the country’s Under-21s.