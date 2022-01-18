Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have signed two players in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month, but have found the going tougher when it comes to securing other targets.

Newcastle want to bring in two centre-backs by the end of the window and they failed with bids for Sven Botman and have found it hard to extract Carlos out of Sevilla as well.

The Spanish club rejected two bids from Newcastle for the 28-year-old centre-back, but it has been claimed that the club have made significant progress in talks to sign the Brazilian.

It has been claimed that the club are now closing in on a deal to take the Brazil defender to St. James’ Park.

Carlos is said to have been offered a lucrative contract and the defender’s camp have been left impressed by Newcastle’s persistence to sign him.

It has been suggested that the defender is close to making a move to the relegation-battling Premier League side.

Newcastle have faced significant resistance in their attempts to secure targets and have been made to sweat.

But it has been claimed Carlos and one more player are now close to securing moves to the north east club.