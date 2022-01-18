Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has continued to remain a target for Sevilla and the Spanish club are prepared to wait until the end of the window to get their man.

Martial has told Manchester United that he wants to leave Old Trafford in January and his relationship with Ralf Rangnick has deteriorated over the last few days.

The Frenchman is desperate to move on from Manchester United and Sevilla have been the preferred choice since the start of the winter window.

But the Spanish giants failed with a loan bid for him earlier this month with Manchester United making their financial demands crystal clear to Sevilla.

However, Sevilla are still interested in the forward and according to Spanish daily AS, they are prepared to play the waiting game for Martial.

With the Frenchman agitating for a move, Sevilla are confident that Manchester United will rethink their demands.

Manchester United want his full salary to be covered in any loan bid and the Red Devils also want a hefty loan fee.

Sevilla do not have the financial leeway to pay Martial’s full salary but are continuing to push for a move to sign him on loan.

The Spanish club are willing to drag the saga until the end of the window to get the striker on more favourable conditions.