Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele has hailed Bhoys legend Scott Brown waving Rangers winger Ryan Kent off the pitch after he was sent off against Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s winning run as Rangers manager came to an end at Pittodrie as the Gers were held to a 1-1 draw by Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers took the lead with 20 minutes on the clock when Ianis Hagi struck, but a Lewis Ferguson penalty with 17 minutes left levelled the scores.

With seven minutes to go Kent then received his second yellow card of the game and his marching orders, as Rangers failed to find another goal and dropped two points.

Celtic legend Brown waved him off the pitch and former Bhoys hitman Dembele took to social media to hail his ex-team-mate.

He wrote: “I swear this guy….”

Celtic are now just four points behind league leaders Rangers as the Scottish Premiership title race heats up.

Rangers’ next league fixture comes at home against Livingston, while Celtic are next in league action against Hearts.

The two Glasgow rivals are set to do battle next in the league at the start of February in what could be a crucial game.