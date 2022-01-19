Arsenal are willing to negotiate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, according to the Daily Express.

Aubameyang has been frozen out of the picture at the Emirates Stadium and recently returned to Arsenal from Africa Cup of Nations duty, having suffered heart lesions.

The Gunners’ medical department are assessing him, but the club have also received an offer for his services.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr want the striker and have proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €8m in the summer.

And Arsenal are willing to hold talks with Al Nassr over Aubameyang making the move to Saudi Arabia.

He is out of favour at the Emirates Stadium and offloading his substantial wages would be a boost for Arsenal as they look to continue to reshape their squad.

Al Nassr are likely not the only option for Aubameyang to leave Arsenal this month.

Al Hilal are also interested in the striker, but they have yet to send a bid to Arsenal for him.