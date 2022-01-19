Newcastle United’s £30m bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has been matched by another Premier League club, according to Sky Sports News (15:20).

Eddie Howe’s side are working hard on a deal to take Carlos to St James’ Park and the player is happy to make the move, where he would treble his current wages.

Sevilla are not keen on selling the centre-back though, especially as they are in the middle of a title challenge in La Liga, and are claimed to want around double the sum being offered by the Magpies.

Now the situation has become further complicated for Newcastle amid interest from another Premier League side.

It is claimed the unnamed Premier League side have matched Newcastle’s offer to Sevilla.

There is also interest from Italy, with an Italian side slapping in a proposal to take Carlos to Serie A.

The Italian club however have put in an offer which is below the £30m proposed by the Premier League pair.

Sevilla, while not being keen to sell Carlos, are still likely to welcome competition between clubs for his signature.