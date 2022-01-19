Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has defended Romelu Lukaku’s poor form and insisted that he is not getting any service from his Chelsea team-mates.

Lukaku was booed off by the Chelsea away support after their side dropped more points in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday night.

Chelsea fell further behind in the title race and are gradually being dragged into the top-four race after earning just two points from their last four Premier League games.

The Belgian has been a lightning rod for criticism of the Chelsea side given his recent infamous interview, which has alienated him from some of the club’s fanbase.

The club’s most expensive player has scored just five times in the Premier League this season but Agbonlahor stressed that he is not getting any help or service from his team-mates.

He feels there is something wrong inside the Chelsea team as Lukaku is not getting the passes from his team-mates and the former striker stressed that any forward would struggle to score goals with the way the Blues have been playing at the moment.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I have noticed with Lukaku in the last two games, it feels like his team-mates are not passing to him.

“He must have arm ache for the amount of times he is putting his arm up for a pass or a cross or a lofted through ball and Chelsea keep playing this keep ball football with no endpoint to score.

“I feel sorry for Lukaku. Is there something going on there? Have they not forgiven him for what he has done?

“You could see his frustration with Ziyech and no striker is going to score goals in that Chelsea team with no service.”

The 28-year-old has so far struggled to justify his billing at Chelsea following his big summer move from Inter.