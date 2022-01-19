Red Bull Salzburg are not willing to let Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson leave the club this month as they want him in their ranks to play in the Champions League knockout stages, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new midfielder this month having failed with their efforts to bolster that position in past transfer windows since earning promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have zeroed in on Salzburg star Aaronson as their top target to bolster the midfield department but have seen his club knock back a £15m offer for his services.

The Yorkshire giants are not giving up on their pursuit of the midfielder and are tipped to test the Austrian’s side’s resolve with an improved offer for him.

However, Leeds could see Salzburg turning them down again, as they are not planning on letting Aaronson leave the club with them set to play in the Champions League knockout stages, which is a blow for the Elland Road outfit.

Salzburg made history by becoming the first Austrian team to qualify from the group stages of the continental competition and they do not want to see any of their key players leave mid-season, including Aaronson.

But a winter move is not completely ruled out as if Leeds table an offer for Aaronson which Salzburg find hard to turn down, they could still sanction a sale.

Leeds are still expected to go through with tabling and improved offer for Aaronson and it remains to be seen whether they can push a deal through.