Fixture: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes to go up against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in a Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium tonight.

Spurs have seen a raft of games postponed recently and have an astonishing five games in hand of third placed Chelsea, who are just eleven points ahead.

Antonio Conte will not want his men to slip up away at Leicester and Spurs won the last meeting between the two sides at the King Power Stadium 4-2.

Conte must do without several players, including Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Heung-Min Son.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Spurs tonight, while at the back Conte goes with a three of Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies, with Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch Tottenham have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Harry Winks also starts. Lucas Moura will support Harry Kane.

If Conte wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Lloris, Emerson, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sessegnon, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Bryan, Bergwijn, Scarlett