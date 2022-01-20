Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed by Everton with regards to their vacant managerial role, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton sacked Rafael Benitez after a long run of poor form, which saw them drop down to 16th in the Premier League standings.

The Toffees have appointed Duncan Ferguson as the caretaker manager in order to buy more time to bring in a new full-time boss.

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are expected to be interviewed to fill the managerial vacancy soon but it has been claimed a third candidate has already held talks with Everton.

The Merseyside club have interviewed Cannavaro as part of the process to bring in a new manager.

The Italian is said to have impressed Everton in an initial interview but the club are some distance away from making an appointment.

A legendary former defender, Cannavaro had a stellar career playing for Parma, Napoli, Juventus and Real Madrid and also led the World Cup-winning Italian squad in 2006.

The 48-year-old has gained managerial experience in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin Quanjian as well as Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Italian is keen to test himself in European football and is particularly interested in managing in the Premier League.