Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has accused Tyreeq Bakinson, who is Ipswich Town bound, of only wanting to play on his own terms and shrugged off his departure.

Ipswich are moving to wrap up a loan deal for the player and an option to buy being included in the agreement to take Bakinson to Portman Road has also been discussed.

He has seen his playing time under Pearson dip and is now in line to drop down a division to try to help Ipswich earn promotion from League One.

Pearson insists he is not bothered by Bakinson departing and suggested the 23-year-old only wants to play on his own terms, something he is not prepared to accept.

Asked by BBC Bristol about the midfielder’s move to Ipswich, Pearson replied: “As far as I’m concerned, and I’ve said it before, if players don’t want to be here they can go.

“I’m not bothered.

“He’s a player who, unfortunately, just wants to play on his own terms.

“It’s not something I particularly want so he can go.”

Bristol City snapped up the midfielder from Luton Town in 2017 and he has had loan stints away from the club at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle.

Pearson’s comments appear to indicate that Bakinson has little future at Bristol City, even if Ipswich do not take up an option to buy on him.