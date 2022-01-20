Leeds United are preparing to increase their offer for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson by £5m, according to The Athletic.

The Whites want Aaronson and have not been put off by Red Bull Salzburg turning down a proposal of £15m submitted recently.

A travelling party has been sent by Leeds to Austria to hold talks directly with Red Bull Salzburg in the hope of finding an agreement for a transfer this month.

Leeds are aware that the Austrian giants do not want to sell the American now, as they are still involved in the Champions League.

They will though try to convince Red Bull Salzburg to change their stance by upping their original offer by £5m, to reach £20m.

While Leeds want to sign the attacker in this month’s window, they are likely to revisit the chase in the summer if they cannot do so.

Aaronson is excited by the prospect of joining Leeds to play under Marcelo Bielsa, but equally does not want to leave Red Bull Salzburg in a tough position by departing now.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is amongst the group that have travelled to Austria.