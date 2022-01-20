An unnamed Premier League side from London, claimed not to be Arsenal, are looking to hijack Newcastle United’s swoop for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has identified the Brazilian centre-back as a key target this month and the Magpies are working around the clock to do a deal.

They have had bids rejected by Sevilla, but are still trying to agree a fee for Carlos as the clock ticks on the window.

Now they face a further complication than just unwilling sellers in Sevilla as an unnamed Premier League club from London have gone in with a bid; talk of another bid from the Premier League and one from Serie A emerged last night.

The offer from club is described as “major” and the side in question are not Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options this month, while Chelsea chased Carlos’ Sevilla team-mate Jules Kounde in the summer.

West Ham United are also in the market for a centre-back after a bad injury suffered by Angelo Ogbonna.

Newcastle though may be able to outbid all their rivals given their status as world football’s richest club.

But arrival of another Premier League side on the scene, prepared to put in a bid offer, could drive up the final price needed to sign Carlos.