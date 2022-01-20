Marcelo Bielsa has remained coy on whether Leeds United are pursuing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson and insists he prefers to talks about players once they have signed for his club.

The Whites are on the prowl for a new midfielder in the ongoing window and have zeroed in on Salzburg star Aaronson.

Leeds tabled a £15m bid for Aaronson’s signature earlier this week but his club knocked back their approach.

Salzburg have earned a place in the Champions League knockout round this season and they are not keen on letting any of their key players leave mid-season, including Aaronson, although a high enough offer could convince them to sell him.

Leeds are tipped to go in with an improved bid for the Salzburg man but Bielsa has remained coy on why he has identified him as a top target.

The Argentine added that he prefers to talk about a player once he has signed for his team, and not while it is just a possibility.

Asked why he believes Aaronson will suit Leeds, Bielsa told a press conference: “I prefer to speak about a player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility and when they are our player.”

Leeds have been missing star midfielder Kalvin Phillips owing to injury and now Adam Forshaw has joined the England international on the sidelines.

The Whites are shorthanded in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line for Aaronson.