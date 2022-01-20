Lens have knocked back loan enquiries for Newcastle United Ignatius Ganago from fellow French clubs in Saint-Etienne and Lorient.

The 22-year-old forward’s future has come under the scanner this month due to speculation that he could leave Lens in the ongoing window.

He is reportedly one of the forwards Newcastle are tracking as they look to bring in another striker before the end of January.

But Ganago has suitors in France as well with at least two clubs interested in getting their hands on him on loan for the rest of the season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Saint-Etienne and Lorient recently touched base with Lens to enquire about the possibility of signing the forward on loan.

Both the enquiries were politely declined as Lens have no interest in letting the striker go in the middle of the season.

The forward has scored three times in Ligue 1 and is still not a certain started at the French club.

However, Lens do not want to weaken their squad by letting Ganago go in the ongoing window.

He is currently on international duty with Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations and is likely to stay at Lens for the time being.