Sheffield Wednesday have eased off in their hunt for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Haydon Roberts and have other options lined up, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls strengthened their defensive ranks recently by securing Jordan Storey from Preston North End on a loan basis but they are looking for more.

Roberts emerged as a target for the Owls, with Brighton believed to be willing to let him depart this month on loan.

Seagulls boss Potter confirmed as such when he stated recently that for game-time the starlet may have to go out on loan.

However, the Owls have now given up their pursuit of the Brighton centre-back who has four appearances for the Seagulls this season.

Manager Darren Moore already has alternatives lined up and the Owls will be looking to get the defensive option the manager desires.

The Owls have climbed up to eighth in the League One table, only three points behind Plymouth Argyle in sixth place, whom they beat in their last game.

The Hillsborough outfit will be hoping one of the alternatives is able to end up at the Yorkshire club this month and is able to help them push for an even higher place in the table.