Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has backed the club’s swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore and believes he can give opposing defenders a nightmare time.

Antonio Conte’s side want to sign Traore during this month’s transfer window and the Italian tactician has been tipped to covert him into a wing-back if the swoop happens.

Spurs have already seen one offer for Traore rejected by Wolves, but there is an expectation that an agreement will be reached for him to move to north London.

Tottenham legend Roberts has backed the swoop and believes that for between £15m and £20m it is a no-brainer.

He is also of the view that Traore is a nightmare for defenders to come up against due to the pace he has to offer.

“I really think Adama Traore will suit Conte and Spurs hugely”, he wrote on Twitter.

“He has lots to work on, but the sort of player who will get the fans off their feet.

“You ask any defender, they hate playing pace like him!

“No-brainer for 15-20 for me and Conte seems to really want him.”

Conte has been clear about the need for Tottenham to make new signings this month as he looks to push for a top four finish in the Premier League with the club.