Jordan Veretout’s agent Mario Giuffredi has rubbished claims linking the Roma star with a swap deal involving him joining Tottenham Hotspur, while Tanguy Ndombele goes the other way.

Ndombele’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner as he has struggled to impress under new boss Antonio Conte and the club are ready to offload him this month.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are exploring the possibility of sending him to Roma as part of a swap deal which would see Giallorossi midfielder Veretout move to the north London giants in exchange.

However, Veretout’s agent Giuffredi has dismissed claims linking his client with a move to Spurs this month as part of a swap deal.

Giuffredi added that Veretout will remain at the Stadio Olimpico until at least the end of the current season.

“I categorically deny these rumours [of a Ndombele-Veretout swap with Tottenham]”, Giuffredi was quoted as saying by RomaPress.

“He will stay at Roma at least until the end of the season.”

Ndombele has been training separately and it has emerged Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a move for him, with the player also open to joining Les Parisiens.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will go in for Veretout in the summer.