Aston Villa have been sounding out Brighton & Hove Albion over a deal for Yves Bissouma, while two other Premier League sides have been doing the same, according to The Athletic.

Bissouma’s performances for Graham Potter’s side in the Premier League have made him a wanted man and Brighton could be tested with offers for him either this month or in the summer.

Villa are backing Steven Gerrard to strengthen his side and the Villa Park side have been sounding Brighton out.

While they have not put in a formal proposal for Bissouma, they are trying to work out exactly what financial offer would be needed to take him to Villa Park.

It has been claimed Brighton want £50m for the midfielder.

Aston Villa are not the only Premier League side keen on Bissouma and two other Premier League outfits have also been sounding out Brighton.

Bissouma is not currently in England, with the midfielder at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

Aston Villa have already snapped up Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this month, along with landing Lucas Digne from Everton.