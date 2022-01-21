Nice are eyeing a loan swoop for out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil before the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham raided Sevilla for Gil during the summer transfer window, with Erik Lamela going the other way as part of the deal.

Gil’s potential was talked up when he arrived in north London, but he made little impact under Nuno Espirito Santo and is now struggling to convince Antonio Conte to hand him game time.

A loan move away from Tottenham could be on the agenda and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is on Nice’s radar.

Nice are looking to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closes and have zeroed in on the 20-year-old as a potential recruit.

They would look to sign Gil on a loan deal.

Nice currently sit in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and on course to secure Champions League football for next season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain top the table, a whopping eleven points clear of Nice.