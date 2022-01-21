Hull City have held talks with Fenerbahce in an effort to agree a deal for striker Allahyar Sayyadmandesh, but the two clubs are not in agreement.

The Tigers recently changed ownership and have been linked with several players plying their trade in Turkey during this month’s transfer window.

They are keen on Fenerbahce’s Iranian hitman Sayyadmanesh, who spent last season on loan in Ukraine at Zorya Luhansk, as well as the first half of this term.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Hull recently sat down for talks with Fenerbahce as they try to take the striker to England.

Hull want to snap Sayyadmanesh up on a permanent transfer, but the Turkish giants proposed a loan deal.

A loan switch is not favoured by the Tigers though and Sayyadmanesh is also not keen on a loan move.

This season the Iran international found the net nine times in 24 outings for Zorya Luhansk.

He featured for the Ukrainian side in the Europa Conference League, where he was involved against Bodo/Glimt, Roma and CSKA Sofia.