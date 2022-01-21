Duncan Ferguson has revealed taking charge of Everton on a permanent basis is something he has always dreamed about but stressed the decision is down to the club.

Ferguson is currently leading the Toffees on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez earlier this week.

Everton are evaluating a number of candidates to take over at Goodison Park permanently and Ferguson is among the names that are under consideration.

Ferguson revealed that leading Everton as their permanent manager is something he has always dreamed about but admitted he has not quite got the experience that position demands.

However, Ferguson added that whether Everton still promote him to the manager’s role on a permanent basis down to them.

While discussing the possibility of taking on the Everton job on a permanent basis, Ferguson told a press conference: “I think maybe down the line, one day I always dream about it.

“Of course, I’ve not quite got that experience.

“The club will go through a process identifying a new manager and then bring him in.

“You never know in football, do you?

“What happens down the line will be down to the club.

“We’re always looking for the best managers in the world.”

It is Ferguson’s second time managing Everton on an interim basis and he will be determined to kick off his tenure on a positive note at the weekend with a good result against visitors Aston Villa in the Premier League.