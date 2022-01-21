Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his confidence that Everton fans will remember the good done by Lucas Digne when the Villans take on the Toffees this weekend.

Digne fell out of favour with now-sacked Everton manager Rafael Benitez and completed a move to Villa Park earlier this month.

In a short amount of time, the left-back is back at Goodsion Park as the Villans take on a struggling Everton side that are just two places above the relegation zone.

Gerrard stressed that Digne was a top player at Goodison Park and revealed that his quality shone through as he trained with the Villans this week.

The Villa boss is sure the Everton fans will remember Digne fondly as he gave it his all for the Merseyside club in his time at Goodison Park.

“Everything he did was pure quality, he showed the level of player that he is and he’s backed that up in training this week”, Gerrard said in a press conference ahead of the game against Everton.

“I’m sure the Everton fans will appreciate Lucas, because he gave everything for that club.”

Digne made more than 120 appearances in all competitions in his spell at Goodison Park and jointly won the Everton Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.