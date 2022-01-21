Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has conceded that he does not know what is going to happen with Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard in the final ten days of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old is being chased by Newcastle in the final third of the winter window with Manchester United rejecting a loan bid from the Magpies on Thursday night.

Manchester United are believed to be preferring a permanent move to Newcastle for Lingard but the player is interested in a loan move for the moment given the Magpies’ precarious position in the league.

Newcastle just want the player and are reportedly prepared to do anything in order to convince him to move to St. James’ Park before the end of the window this month.

Rangnick confirmed Newcastle’s interest but stressed that he cannot say much about the status of the negotiations.

The Manchester United manager admitted that he cannot say whether Lingard is going to stay or leave the Red Devils in the final ten days of the window.

He said in a press conference: “Regarding Jesse, it’s the same as quite a few other players, he’s a really good player, it’s normal at other clubs.

“Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that.

“If you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days I cannot answer that question, I’m afraid.”

Lingard will be out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.