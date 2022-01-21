Wolverhampton Wanderers are expecting Tottenham Hotspur to make an improved bid for Adama Traore, having knocked back Spurs’ initial bid for him, according to the BBC (08:38).

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his squad in the ongoing window and is on the hunt for a wing-back.

The Italian has identified Wolves star Traore as his top target to slot into the wing-back role and the Midlands club are open to letting him leave for the right price.

Spurs tabled a £15m bid for the winger on Thursday but saw the Midlands outfit knock back their offer.

However, Wolves are expecting Spurs to come back with an improved offer for Traore in the coming days.

Wolves are aware Conte is firm admirer of the 25-year-old and are anticipating another bid from the north London giants before the winter window slams shut.

The Midlands outfit need to sell players to raise funds for player recruitment and are willing to cash in on Traore if Spurs meet their demands.

Just over ten days remain in the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will go in with another bid for the Wolves man.