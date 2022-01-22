Aston Villa have made an approach for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to Sky Sports News.

Villa are backing boss Steven Gerrard in the transfer market this month and the former Rangers manager wants another midfield body in through the door.

Their focus has turned to Italian giants Juventus and the club’s midfielder Bentancur, with Aston Villa now holding talks to secure his signature.

Gerrard is claimed to believe that Bentancur would provide good competition for Douglas Luiz.

Talks are taking place between the two clubs, with Juventus claimed to value the Uruguay midfielder at £16m.

He was snapped up by the Italian side from Argentine giants Boca Juniors in the summer of 2017.

An experienced performer despite being just 24 years old, Bentancur has won the Italian Serie A title on three occasions, along with picking up two Coppa Italias.

Bentancur has clocked regular game time at Juventus this season, making 25 appearances across all competitions under Massimilano Allegri.