Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Ralf Rangnick has picked his Manchester United team to lock horns with top four rivals West Ham at home in the Premier League this afternoon.

The German tactician, who is in interim charge, saw his team ease to a 3-1 win away at Brentford on their last outing and they would overtake West Ham with a win today, while boasting a game in hand on the Hammers.

Rangnick has to make do without defender Victor Lindelof, whose house was burgled, while Jadon Sancho is out due to personal reasons.

Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Paul Pogba are also unavailable

David de Gea slots into goal for Manchester United, while Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are full-backs. In central defence, Rangnick pairs Harry Maguire with Raphael Varane.

In midfield, Rangnick selects Fred and Scott McTominay, while Bruno Fernandes also plays. Mason Greenwood is selected, along with Anthony Elanga. Cristiano Ronaldo is up top.

The Manchester United boss has options on the bench if needed, including Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United Team vs West Ham United

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Elanga, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani, Martial, Rashford