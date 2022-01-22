Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United side to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Newcastle remain firmly in trouble in the Premier League and dropped two points in their last match, against Watford, as they conceded late on to draw 1-1.

The Magpies badly need wins and are four points off safety, while today’s opponents Leeds boast a ten-point advantage over them.

Howe is still without key striker Callum Wilson, while Federico Fernandez and Isaac Hayden remain out.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka in goal, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier and Paul Dummett as full-backs. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are centre-backs.

In midfield, the Magpies look towards Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Ryan Fraser start. Allan Saint-Maximin supports Chris Wood.

If Howe needs to influence the game from the bench he can look to his substitutes, who include Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Leeds United

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff