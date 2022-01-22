Liverpool are amongst three clubs to have made the most serious approaches to Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to ESPN, with Manchester United’s managerial situation counting against them.

Zakaria is out of contract at Borussia-Park in the summer and will not sign a new contract at Gladbach as he looks for a new challenge.

A host of clubs have shown interest in the midfielder as his agent fields proposals from interested clubs.

It is claimed that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are the three sides who have made the most serious approaches so far.

Gladbach want to sell Zakaria this month to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

His agents are holding talks with clubs with a view to Zakaria leaving the Bundesliga outfit this month, though they are happy to hold on until the summer if needed.

They have held discussions with Manchester United, but it is claimed that the uncertainty around the club’s managerial situation has counted against them.

Ralf Rangnick is in interim charge at Old Trafford and is scheduled to stand down in the summer to take up a consultancy role.

And Manchester United are viewed as an unlikely option for Zakaria this month.