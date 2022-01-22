Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted there is no clarity on when striker Patrick Bamford will return to action.

The Whites’ main goal-getter has had an injury interrupted season as he has been struck by various niggles and he is currently sidelined.

Bielsa’s side appeared to miss Bamford on Saturday afternoon against Newcastle United as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Leeds now head into a break and will hope to have injured players back fit when they return, but Bielsa is clear that he simply cannot say when Bamford will be back on the pitch.

“It is important to be able to count on him, but throughout this period he has had different injuries”, Bielsa told the BBC.

“In this moment there is no clarity about when he will be recovered.

“Given how long he has been out for when he is healthy he [will] also need a period to get up to speed.”

Bielsa often eases players returning from injury back by handing them game time in the club’s Under-23s and it remains to be seen if he will take a similar approach with Bamford.

Leeds boast a seven-point gap over the bottom three in the Premier League.