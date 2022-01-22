Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with strugglers Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The Whites grabbed a superb 3-2 win away at West Ham United last weekend and despite continuing to be gripped by injury issues, Marcelo Bielsa will be looking for his side to pick up another three points this afternoon.

The last meeting between the two teams, in September, saw a 1-1 draw played out at St James’ Park, but Leeds thrashed Newcastle 5-2 the last time the two played at Elland Road.

Leeds remain without key men Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford due to injury.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs. In the centre, Pascal Struijk partners Diego Llorente.

In the middle of the park, Leeds go with Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, while Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Raphinha support Daniel James.

Bielsa has options on the bench if needed today, including Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Kenneh, McKinstry, Bate, McCarron, Gelhardt, Roberts