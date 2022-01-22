Richard Keys has told Everton fans calling for Bill Kenwright’s head that if he goes it will have no influence on the direction of the club.

Everton are facing a relegation battle in the Premier League and went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday.

A number of fans were unhappy after the final whistle and held up banners calling for Kenwright to leave his post as chairman at Goodison Park.

TV anchor Keys admits he cannot believe that some fans are calling for Kenwright’s head as he has little influence on the way the club is run.

Keys insists that if Kenwright left then nothing about the direction of Everton would change and does not understand those fans that want him out.

“They are after Bill. I really don’t understand that at all”, Keys said on beIN SPORT.

“Oh he could quit tonight Bill Kenwright and nothing’s going to change at all, nothing.”



Kenwright, Keys claims, is only taking care of talks over new contracts for players because Rafael Benitez won an internal war with Marcel Brands, who departed his role of director of football.

“He has no influence really at the football club now, beyond that which he has been asked to pick up in recent weeks, that is talking to players about contracts because of course Benitez saw off Marcel Brands and there’s no one to do that job”, Keys added.

Everton are next in league action on 8th February when they travel to Newcastle United; both sides may have new players in the ranks if their efforts in this month’s transfer window have succeeded.