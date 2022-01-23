Italian giants AC Milan are in pole position to sign Newcastle United target Sven Botman but only in the summer.

Botman has been the subject of interest from both the Magpies and the Italian club, with the Premier League outfit considering him an ideal fix for their defensive troubles.

However, his club Lille have refused to be moved from their position, rejecting bids from Newcastle, as they want to hold on to the defender beyond this window.

The possibility of either the Magpies or the Milan club signing the centre-back this window is now rated as unlikely.

However, the Italian club are ahead of the competition for Botman’s signature in the summer, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com.

The Magpies are looking at alternatives to fix their defensive worries and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is considered their top target.

Botman signed for Lille at the start of last season and helped them win the Ligue 1 title, with him not in the starting eleven only once over the course of the campaign.

He has started 15 times in the league this campaign and Lille are expected to be willing to let him go in the summer.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle go back in for him to try to rival AC Milan, if they survive in the Premier League.