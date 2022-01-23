Hull City have decided to part ways with Grant McCann as manager, it has been claimed in Turkey, and have identified his successor.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 win away at promotion chasing Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday, but the result has not been enough for McCann to keep his job.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Hull have decided to part ways with McCann as boss.

The club have recently changed owners and they have decided to go in a different direction to kick off the new regime.

It is suggested that former Ajax and Rangers striker Shota Arveladze is to head to England to take over at the club.

Arveladze has held several managerial roles, including in Turkey at Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

He most recently had the head coach’s job at Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

Hull have won their last two Championship games on the bounce, seeing off Blackburn Rovers in addition to Bournemouth.

They next play host to Swansea City and it remains to be seen if Arveladze will be in the dugout.