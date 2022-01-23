Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Thomas Tuchel has selected his Chelsea team and substitutes to play host to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues have hit a lacklustre run of form and are now 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea, with a lead of just seven points over fifth placed West Ham.

The European champions have failed to find a win in any of their last four league matches and Tuchel will know victory today would be massive.

Tuchel is without Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, while Edouard Mendy is on international duty.

Kepa slots into goal for Chelsea today, while in defence Tuchel picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Malang Sarr.

Midfield sees Chelsea deploy Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Romelu Lukaku.

If Tuchel needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner