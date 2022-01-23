Fixture: Arsenal vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has picked his team to welcome Sean Dyche’s Burnley to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game sitting in seventh in the league standings, three points off fourth placed Manchester United, though they boast two games in hand on the Red Devils.

Arsenal suffered disappointment in midweek when they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Liverpool and now, without a win in their last four games in all competitions, will be keen to bounce back.

They must do without key midfielder Thomas Partey, who is suspended, while Granit Xhaka is also banned.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal for Arsenal, with Ben White and Kieran Tierney full-backs. In central defence, Gabriel partners Rob Holding.

Midfield is where Arteta has needed to shuffle his pack and he starts Sambi Lokonga, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta has options on the bench if needed, including Eddie Nketiah and Calum Chambers.

Arsenal Team vs Burnley

Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Alebiosu, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Hutchinson, Biereth, Nketiah