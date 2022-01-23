Newcastle United’s squad have been told the club are optimistic that more new faces will walk in the door before the transfer window is over, according to Chronicle Live.

In the club’s first window after the new-money takeover, the Magpies have been able to sign Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

But manager Eddie Howe is determined to further bolster his squad this window as the Magpies still find themselves in the relegation zone.

The Tyneside club have faced difficulties in negotiations for their targets with speculation that clubs quote inflated prices to them.

However, the club remain optimistic that they can secure a few more players this window and have told the squad so.

One name that has dominated discussions is that of Sevilla star Diego Carlos but the Magpies are believed to be facing an upward struggle to secure his signature.

The Magpies’ next match is in the second week of February, long after the transfer window is over and thus they have time to focus on bringing in new faces.

Just over a week of the window remains and the Magpies will be hoping they have brought in enough reinforcements to ensure that they do not drop into the second tier at the end of the season.