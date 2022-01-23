Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes to take on London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has injected new life into Spurs’ bid to finish in the top four this season, but his team face a stiff test now in the shape of third placed Chelsea.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Chelsea edge out Tottenham 1-0 to complete a 3-0 aggregate win in the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Tottenham have also not beaten Chelsea in the last six meetings.

Conte has the experienced Hugo Lloris in goal today, while at the back he selects Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty also play.

In midfield, Tottenham look towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks. Steven Bergwijn supports Harry Kane.

Conte has a bench full of substitutes to call for if needed at any point, including Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Emerson, White, Skipp, Bryan, Lucas, Scarlett