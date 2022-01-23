Hull City are snapping up striker Aleksandar Pesic and he will be in England within the week to complete his move.

The Tigers have just been taken over and it has been claimed that they are to change manager, with Grant McCann leaving and Shota Arveladze taking his place.

With the new Turkish ownership, the club are shopping in Turkey and they have agreed a fee of €2.5m for Serbia striker Pesic, who is on the books at Fatih Karagumruk.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Pesic will leave for England within the week as he puts the finishing touches to his move.

Pesic has been in fine form in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season.

The striker has found the back of the net 12 times in 21 games, notably finding the net against heavyweights Fenerbahce in December.

He will now look to his the ground running in the Championship.

Pesic has been much-travelled, also playing for Toulouse, Red Star Belgrade, Sheriff Tiraspol, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Jagodina, FC Seoul, OFI Crete, Al-Ittihad, Atalanta and Radnicki.