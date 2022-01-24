An unnamed Premier League side are mulling a move for out-of-favour Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Gunners would give serious thought to a straight loan, according to CBS.

Arsenal are keen to offload Aubameyang before the transfer window closes and he has offers to move to Saudi Arabia on loan.

The Gunners are keen to see him accept, but the striker is not keen on heading to Saudi Arabia and wants to remain within European football.

Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, AC Milan, Juventus and Sevilla have all expressed an interest, while an unnamed Premier League side are considering a move.

And so keen are Arsenal to shift Aubameyang that they would be prepared to consider a simple loan deal with no buying option.

The striker faces the prospect of playing little football during the second half of the season if he remains at Arsenal.

He has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta and was stripped of the captaincy by the club earlier this term.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window Arsenal are running out of time to move Aubameyang and his weekly wage of £350,000 off their books.