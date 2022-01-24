Charlton Athletic are prepared to let Pape Souare depart the Valley this month on a free transfer, according to the South London Press.

The defender has slipped down the pecking order at the League One club and Charlton are prepared to move him on.

Soure’s chances of football did not improve last week when Charlton snapped up left-sided defender Juan Castillo on a loan deal from European champions Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, who landed at Charlton in September, has not been included in the club’s last three League One squads, with manager Johnnie Jackson openly speculating he might need to leave to play games.

And Charlton are now willing to open the door for the Senegal international to move on, with no fee required.

The Addicks’ stance may attract interested clubs to move for the defender, who is under contract at the Valley until the summer.

Souare rose to prominence at French side Lille and earned a move to Crystal Palace in 2015.

Following his exit from Selhurst Park, Souare joined French side Troyes, who he left in the summer of 2021, prior to signing for Charlton.