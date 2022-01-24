Aston Villa’s swoop for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is being complicated by a sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports News.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has zeroed in on the Uruguay international as someone he would like to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs as Aston Villa try to agree a deal for Bentancur, but no formal bid has been put in by the Premier League side yet.

It is suggested that a sell-on clause in the deal which took Bentancur from Boca Juniors to Juventus is complicating the deal.

When the midfielder made the move to Turin, Juventus announced the existence of a 50 per cent sell-on clause, which would hugely water down any fee received from Aston Villa.

The Premier League outfit will continue to probe for a deal which Juventus find acceptable, with the clock ticking down on the transfer window.

Bentancur is still involved at Juventus and clocked the full 90 minutes in the club’s 0-0 draw with AC Milan on Sunday.

The midfielder has played in Juventus’ last nine Serie A games in succession; they next play on 6th February, by which time Bentancur could be an Aston Villa player.