Crystal Palace have not made an offer for Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsey, despite claims they are keen to sign him, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Ramsey is a player that Juventus are keen to offload before the transfer window closes this month as they aim to shift his salary off the books.

He has been linked with Burnley, while newly rich Newcastle have also been floated as a possible destination for the Wales international midfielder.

Crystal Palace too have been claimed to be keen, with talk they are moving to snap Ramsey up.

However, so far there has been no offer from Palace for the player.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira praised Ramsey recently and insists the midfielder will not be short of options.

A move to Selhurst Park is not currently amongst them though.

The clock is now firmly ticking down on the transfer window and Ramsey, who has turned down options in La Liga, is ready to return to the Premier League.

It has been suggested he is waiting for a club he views as being of a medium to high ranking.