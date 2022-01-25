Ousmane Dembele’s agent is in Barcelona for crunch talks over his client, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Newcastle United.

Dembele will be out of contract in the summer and there has been a complete breakdown in relations between the player and Barcelona.

Barcelona CEO Mateu Alemany recently insisted that Dembele should leave the club as soon as possible after snubbing repeated attempts to convince him to pen a new deal.

The Catalan giants do not believe he will sign a new deal and they are keen to sell him this month to earn a fee from his departure and save six months’ of wages.

And according to Spanish radio station Cope, his agent is in Barcelona to hold talks with the club now.

Barcelona want a definitive decision on the Frenchman’s future and are keen to offload him.

His agent will discuss the options ahead of Dembele with Barcelona and seek to find a solution.

A host of top clubs across Europe have been keeping close tabs on Dembele’s situation as they spy a potential free transfer bargain.

Newly rich Newcastle are keen and it has even been suggested the Magpies could move for him this month if they feel they can sign him.