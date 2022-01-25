Arsenal are still hopeful of convincing Juventus to let Arthur Melo join them on loan in the final week of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in at least one midfielder to reinforce the options for Arsenal’s in the middle of the park before the window slams shut next week.

Arsenal have been chasing Arthur all window and have been trying to sign him on loan for the rest of the season.

Juventus do not want a short-term loan for the midfielder and are only likely to consider an 18-month loan with a purchase clause.

Arsenal have been open to doing such a deal but Juventus are yet to make up their mind about letting the player go.

Massimiliano Allegri has been insistent that he does not want Arthur to go in the middle of the season after the midfielder played his way back into his plans.

But Arsenal remain hopeful that they will eventually convince Juventus to let the player move to the Etihad.

The Brazilian is in favour of joining Arsenal and has been waiting for Juventus to sanction the move.

Juventus are trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the final week of the window and could have to shed weight from their wage bill to get their hands on the Fiorentina striker.