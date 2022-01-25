Arsenal are yet to decide on whether they are willing to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join a European club on loan, with the club’s boss Mikel Arteta set for crunch talks, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and Arteta is desperate to bring a top quality striker through the door, with Aubameyang frozen out.

He has loan offers from Saudi Arabia, but does not want to move to the Middle East as he seeks a stay in Europe.

Arsenal however have made no decision on whether to let Aubameyang join a European club on loan and Arteta will discuss the matter with Gunners owner Stan Kroenke.

The Spaniard has flown to the United States for discussions with Kroenke.

He is keen to learn how much he can spend on a new striker as the transfer clock ticks down.

Arsenal have lost out on Dusan Vlahovic, who is poised to join Juventus from Fiorentina.

They hold an interest in Real Sociedad’s Aleksandar Isak, but he is unsure on joining the Gunners this month and would cost £76m.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also admired at Arsenal, however Everton would look for over £50m to let him move on this month.