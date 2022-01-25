Juventus have told Aston Villa to offer between €25m and €30m for Rodrigo Bentancur, with a loan proposal dismissed, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to take the Uruguay international to the Premier League this month and the club have been holding talks with Juventus.

They have yet to bear fruit though and it has been suggested that Aston Villa suggested taking Bentancur on loan.

Juventus though are only interested in a permanent sale and are demanding a fee between €25m and €30m if he is to go to Aston Villa.

The player’s representatives meanwhile are asking for €4m to €5m in wages.

Aston Villa are now considering their next move and the possibility of making a new proposal for Bentancur.

Juventus are clear that Bentancur will only depart Turin on their terms.

Gerrard has been backed in the transfer market by Aston Villa so far this month, bringing in Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho.