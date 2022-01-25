Sevilla will not pay Manchester United a loan fee for Anthony Martial’s services, contrary to claims, according to Sky Sports News (09:26).

Martial has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season and was keen on leaving the club this month in search of regular minutes.

Despite interest from the likes of Serie A giants Juventus and Barcelona, La Liga outfit Sevilla emerged as Martial’s preferred destination.

Sevilla have reached an agreement with the Red Devils over a loan move for Martial for the remainder of the season, with the Spanish side also paying his wages in full.

It was also claimed that Sevilla are paying Manchester United a loan fee in the €6m region for the Frenchman’s signature.

However, Martial’s temporary move to the Spanish outfit does not involve a loan fee, contrary to claims.

The 26-year-old is currently in Paris and will jet to Seville on Tuesday to be put through his medical paces as he closes in on a move.

Martial will be hoping to regain his rhythm in front of goal at Sevilla in the second half of this season.